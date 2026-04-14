REVIEW | The Mazda 3 is begging for hybrid or turbo power

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Though a few years old, the Mazda 3 still looks great.

Getting behind the wheel of a car like the Mazda 3 reminds one of certain strong suits mastered by legacy brands. It feels like a quality product at all touchpoints, one that would last well beyond the average finance term.

The Japanese carmaker has had decades to hone various recipes, including that of the traditional C-segment hatchback. It is no longer a popular staple, of course, with once popular contenders like the Ford Focus and Opel Astra yielding to the rise of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles.

You are looking at the biggest downside to the Mazda's otherwise delightful C-segment hatchback. (Brenwin Naidu)

Volkswagen’s Golf, the Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla are the last remaining offerings in the family-sized hatchback class locally. Kia no longer does the Cerato. Renault axed its Mégane years back.

We should make the distinction between these mainstream players and pricier, premium iterations of the breed like the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, all of which are still on sale.

Pricing for the Mazda 3 kicks off at R490,900 (1.5l Dynamic manual); the middle-range 1.5l Dynamic automatic goes for R507,200 and the range-topping Astina 2.0l automatic costs R620,400. This includes a five-year warranty and service plan, with no cap on mileage for the period.

A cabin that makes you feel as if you were in a sports car. (Brenwin Naidu)

Objectively, consumers would see greater value at this price point in one of the many crossovers and sport-utility vehicles noted earlier. Even if you isolate the Mazda range and ignore other brands, the price band puts you into products such as the CX-30 and CX-5. Those offer more interior space and have larger luggage compartments, compared to the 295l of the Mazda 3.

Still, if you prefer the superior dynamics of a lower centre of gravity, in addition to the sleeker styling afforded by a traditional hatchback shape, the Mazda 3 is compelling save for one area. That of its power source.

A relatively small boot capacity will not appeal to practical types. (Brenwin Naidu)

A decade ago when the previous 3 was launched, comments around the 2.0l derivative were not especially glowing. A durable, uncomplicated motor, yes – but lacking the grunt of turbocharged rivals, especially noticeable at Johannesburg’s altitudes. In 2026 though, the game has changed even more. No longer are we talking turbocharged-petrols, but mild- and plug-in hybrids offering responsive acceleration and the perk of better fuel economy.

The 121kW/213Nm four-cylinder in the Mazda 3 is less than adequate by today’s standards. Performance is lethargic. When you put the hammer down, the six-speed automatic drops a cog or two and things get considerably noisier without a commensurate adjustment in pace.

Rear details include circular LED lighting fixtures. (Brenwin Naidu)

And it is also quite thirsty. Our car showed figures in the 8l/100km region, well off the claimed 6.3l/100km.

Pity the engine is the weakest link because in other areas, the Mazda 3 is quite brilliant. Its cabin is easily the best among its peers from Volkswagen and Toyota. From the snug, sporty layout to exquisite details and quality of materials that would not look out of place in a more expensive car.

Red upholstery choice enlivens the ambience. (Brenwin Naidu)

The ride is on the firmer side, amplified by low-profile rubber (215/45) wrapping its 18-inch alloys. It handles really well, with sharp steering reflexes and a lack of body-roll that its taller siblings could not match. Again, think how much more engaging the experience would be from an enthusiast’s perspective if it had the right power source.

As is typical of Mazda’s range-toppers, there are no deficiencies in terms of standard equipment. The Astina has:

a sunroof;

blind-spot monitor;

plush leather upholstery (which looks great in red);

a quality Bose audio system;

head-up display;

electric seat adjustment for the driver; and

an airbag count of seven.

The Mazda 3 Astina is a good car that would be made great with a power source fit for the times.

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