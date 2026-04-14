Updated Mercedes-Benz EQS offers up to 926km of range

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Mercedes-Benz has treated its flagship EV — the EQS — to a final refresh before its replacement by the upcoming all-electric S-Class.

Exterior enhancements include a revised front grille, a freshly sculpted bonnet with power domes, and new star motif-infused headlamps equipped with Merc’s latest Digital Light technology, offering 40% greater range and 50% less energy consumption.

The Ultra Range high beam — capable of penetrating 600m of darkness — can now also swivel for optimum illumination when carving through corners. At the rear of the EQS, you’ll find a new light strip with helix elements bridging the taillamp units.

For the New EQS, customers can choose approximately 125 paint colours. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The big news, however, is the vehicle’s enhanced powertrain, where new electric motors are powered by a larger battery pack (118kWh to 122kWh) with optimised cell technology. This gives the EQS 450+ model a claimed maximum driving range of up to 926km (WLTP).

At the same time, Mercedes has also fitted enhanced brake recuperation (up to 385kW) and upgraded the electric architecture from 400V to 800V. This enables seriously fast charging speeds of up to 350kW, allowing the EQS to add 320km of driving range in about 10 minutes.

All-wheel drive models, the EQS 500 and 580 4Matic, feature a refined two-speed gearbox on the rear axle and a 1,700kg towing capacity — enough to pull a horse trailer, according to Mercedes.

Optional steer-by-wire system swaps traditional steering wheel for a yoke. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Other major technological upgrades come in the form of an optional steer-by-wire system that essentially replaces the mechanical steering column with a virtual linkage to save weight. Tick this box and the traditional circular steering wheel is replaced with a yoke that wouldn’t be out of place in a private jet. While it might not appeal to all EQS customers, Mercedes says this system offers numerous advantages, including better low-speed manoeuvrability, the elimination of undesired vibrations caused by uneven road surfaces, and more precise, intuitive steering feel.

Mercedes-Benz has also fitted its latest Airmatic air suspension system, featuring cloud-based damper regulation. This means, in basic terms, the vehicle now knows exactly where bumps are and automatically adjusts the dampers just before impact for a much smoother ride.

Rear axle steering is optional on all new EQS variants, while the list of advanced driver assistance features is expansive, to say the least. Powered by 10 external cameras, up to five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors, it includes features such as Distronic distance control, parking assist, steering and lane change assist, evasive steering function plus, and proactive lane change assist.

A light strip with helix elements bridges the taillamp clusters. (Mercedes-Benz)

Inside the cabin, you’ll find the addition of heated seatbelts, a new pair of 13.1-inch screens to keep rear occupants entertained on longer journeys, a 710W 15-speaker Burmester sound system, an automatic climate control system with a particle-eliminating HEPA filter, updated interior finishes, and the option of vegan-friendly leather.

Up front, you’ll find the German marque’s impressive MBUX Hyperscreen fitted as standard. This merges three displays — a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 17.7-inch central touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch passenger display — beneath a single, continuous glass surface. It runs the latest Mercedes-Benz operating system and grants access to the new AI-enriched MBUX Virtual Assistant.

European customer deliveries of the new EQS are set to commence in the second half of 2026.