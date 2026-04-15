New Geely E2 is South Africa’s cheapest electric car

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The E2 is a zero-emission city car with a claimed range of up to 325km.

Chinese brand Geely has launched the E2 as South Africa’s most affordable electric car.

With a starting price of R339,900 for the baseline Aspire model, the E2 electric hatchback is R2,000 cheaper than the BYD Dolphin Surf, which was the country’s best-selling EV last month.

With rising fuel prices the spotlight has fallen on EVs, and the Dolphin Surf’s recent success has proved local buyers have an appetite for electric cars if the price is right. The BYD sold 239 units in March, outperforming petrol-powered rivals such as the Honda Fit and Kia Picanto.

The new Geely E2 is a city car that competes against the Dolphin Surf but offers more power. With a length of 4,135mm it also competes with petrol compact hatchbacks such as the VW Polo, Toyota Starlet and Suzuki Baleno.

The E2 is available in two guises, with the range-topping Apex model selling for R389,900. Both variants are offered with a four-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, eight-year/200,000km battery warranty, a three-year/200,000km service plan and five years/unlimited distance roadside assistance.

The price includes a wallbox home charger.

The Geely E2 has a 375l boot that expands to 1,320l, complemented by a 70l front trunk and more than 30 storage compartments in the cabin.

Power is supplied by an electric motor with a 39.4 kWh battery driving the rear wheels with outputs of 85kW and 150Nm, for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 130km/h. For comparison, the BYD Dolphin Surf offers 55kW and 135Nm.

The high-spec E2 Apex has artificial leather seats and a 360-degree parking camera. (GEELY)

The Geely’s claimed range on a single charge is 325km on the WLTP cycle, and charging takes about 6.5 hours on an AC charger, while a DC fast charger will fill the battery from 30% to 80% in about 25 minutes.

The baseline E2 Aspire comes standard with 15-inch wheels, fabric seats, manual aircon, a four-speaker audio system, keyless entry and start, a rear parking camera and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The E2 Apex adds vegan leather upholstery, soft-touch materials and a more premium interior finish. It has additional features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, an extra two speakers, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, intelligent high beam control and lane departure warning.

Standard safety in both variants comprises stability control, six airbags, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring.

Geely returned to South Africa in November 2025 after a decade-long absence, launching as a new-energy focused brand with the Geely E5 electric SUV and E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid. It operates 32 dealerships with plans to expand to 40 by end-2026.