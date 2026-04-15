Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition marks two decades of sporting luxury

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The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition stands out with Sanguinello Orange metallic paint.

Range Rover is celebrating 20 years of the Range Rover Sport with the new Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition.

Limited to — yes, you guessed it — just 20 units, this special edition is finished in Sanguinello Orange metallic paint, contrasted by a standard Black Exterior Pack, 23-inch Gloss Sparkle Silver wheels and unique “Twenty” badging on the front fenders.

23-inch Gloss Sparkle Silver wheels are standard, Gloss Black is optional. (JLR)

If that’s not to your taste, Twenty Edition buyers can also opt for Santorini Black or Ostuni White, along with a more menacing set of Gloss Black wheels.

Inside, there are illuminated tread plates with “Twenty” script, Ebony Windsor leather seats from the Range Rover Sport SV, forged carbon veneers, a black suedecloth headlining, and “Twenty” branding across the centre console.

Ebony Windsor leather seats are lifted from the Range Rover Sport SV. (JLR)

Two powertrain options are available: a 4.4l twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 397kW, or a 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine paired with a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, for a combined 405kW. The latter offers a claimed electric-only WLTP range of up to 115km.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition has not been confirmed for South Africa.