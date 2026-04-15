REVIEW | The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a misfit some may love

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The past few years have not been easy for Volvo in SA. Hard-hit by the loss of volume drivers like the V40, as well as the axing of diesel derivatives once favoured, the brand’s sales are a fraction of what they were in better times.

Having to push the electric agenda adopted at global level — in a market like South Africa’s — is not a position unique to the Swedish marque. But the difference is, its premium rivals from Germany still have a wider spread of products, in addition to a larger array of internal combustion engine power sources.

Ground clearance is 190mm, so light dirt is the extent of the car's off-road capability. (Volvo)

In 2024 Volvo launched the EX30. Not its first all-electric model (that was the XC40 Recharge), but the first one to be developed from the ground-up as an electric vehicle. It elicited mixed views.

On one hand, the prospect of a competitively-priced, zero-emissions compact with the familiar Volvo hallmarks seemed enticing. On the other, it turned out to be unlike any Volvo before, not in a good way. On first interaction, the EX30 revealed idiosyncrasies expected from Chinese cars, rather than a conventional European premium marque. Of course, we cannot forget that Volvo is owned by Geely.

Criticisms aside, the EX30 mustered strong initial local sales, with the brand touting its achievement as the top-selling EV for 2024 and by a decent margin. As many as 406 examples found homes. The second best-seller was the BMW iX3 with 221 units.

Two years after launch, the digital-centric cabin is less jarring. (Volvo)

But that early momentum tapered. More recently, a global recall was announced for the EX30, for concerns about overheating. About 372 are affected locally and earlier this year, one caught fire in Johannesburg.

Towards the end of 2025 Volvo introduced the more rugged Cross Country version of the EX30. And when the brand offered me an example to test recently, my expectations were largely set.

Then the unit arrived — a bright orange thing, outfitted in Thule regalia, as well as chunky-treaded off-road tyres and a sizable roof-mounted light-bar sporting four spotlights.

The 10-year-old in me was dazzled. More so when the fleet manager showed me the switch for those aftermarket spotlights.

Virtually all functions are engaged through the screen, including opening the cubby. (Volvo)

This particular car was built for a Sani Pass expedition, where Volvo claimed its EX30 was the first EV to tackle the ascent. You will probably agree, the execution is very charming.

Getting behind the wheel of the EX30 for the first time was a shock to the system. No start button, controls concealed beneath layers of menus, a glass roof without adequate shading and a button-free key shaped like those dainty boxes of matches from fancy hotels. But now, having driven the model before, as well as the EX90, and recently, the ES90, these quirks were less triggering.

The driver assistance systems are intrusive — turning them off helps, especially the attention monitor, which berates the driver for diverting his or her gaze away from the road. Which inevitably happens often, since you need to look at the infotainment screen to keep tabs on speed and other details — as there is no dedicated instrument cluster above the steering wheel.

While the EX90 and ES90 deliver the cushy textures that Volvo has long been known for, the EX30 is clearer about its position as the budget offering. This Cross Country Twin Motor Performance version is not all that affordable, however, coming in at R1,165,000. The regular EX30 (Single Motor Core) begins at R835,500. Warranty across the range is five-year/100,000km and the maintenance plan is of the same duration.

Twin Motor Performance Ultra denotes just that: two propulsion sources (one at the front axle, one at the rear) in the most potent state of tune. That means the EX30 can scoot from standstill to 100km/h in as little as 3.7 seconds, thanks to its 315kW/543Nm output.

It certainly feels that rapid in the real world, embarrassing more expensive performance vehicles without breaking a sweat. But of greater concern here is the range. Volvo quotes a maximum of 427km, neither the best or worst of the EV pack at large. The battery capacity is 69kWh. Based on what it costs per kWh to charge at a public DC facility (R7.35), expect to pay R507.15 to fully replete the battery. Electricity consumption seemed to be on the higher side, around the 22kWh/100km mark according to our vehicle’s on-board computer.

Specification is reasonable, although the fitment of partial fabric upholstery at this price point does not align with the upmarket ambitions of Volvo. Its heated seats and steering wheel are potent, as you would anticipate from a brand whose domestic Scandinavian market is known for snowy winters.

As part of the Sani Pass garb, the car had a curious quote etched down either side. “I never fit in the world, then I realised I was meant to create a place where everyone can fit in.”

Pasting that into Google brought up no meaningful clues as to the source. But you can more or less glean the point. It sort of ties-in with the EX30’s status as Volvo’s junior misfit. The one that took the baptism of fire for ushering in a different way of doing things.

Soon after the EX30 was fetched, a Leapmotor C10 was delivered for testing. It too has a strange “key” (card-shaped and buttonless); plus side mirror controls buried in the infotainment system.

Soon, most cars will have “normalised” the characteristics we once deemed odd in Volvo’s junior.

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