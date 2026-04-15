SVI develops B6 armouring package for next-generation Toyota Hilux

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SVI Engineering has developed a new B6-rated armouring package for the upcoming ninth-generation Toyota Hilux, with availability planned for when the model reaches South Africa later in 2026.

The Stopgun V3.0 kit will replace the current V2.0 package and is designed to offer protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. While the system has been previewed on the outgoing eighth-generation Hilux, it has been developed specifically for the new model and will only be officially launched once it goes on sale locally.

According to SVI, the updated package introduces a number of refinements aimed at improving usability and discretion. The most notable change is the repositioning of the armoured glass, which is now mounted further inward, allowing the standard side windows to remain in place.

This adjustment results in a more subtle exterior appearance, while also reducing wind noise and improving resistance to moisture. Buyers will also have the option of replacing the standard split windscreen with a curved unit for a less conspicuous look.

As with SVI’s other B6 packages, the Stopgun V3.0 system incorporates 40mm ballistic glass and 5mm-6mm armoured steel integrated into the vehicle’s occupant cell. Protection extends to the doors, pillars, roof, rear section and part of the firewall, as well as critical components such as the battery and ABS unit.

Additional upgrades include reinforced door hinges and straps, a revised front suspension setup and window tinting.

The package will be offered across all three body styles in the Hilux range, with an installation time of approximately three weeks. Optional extras include:

a curved windscreen;

a bullbar with a ballistic grille; and

runflat tyre rings.

Pricing (excluding VAT) is as follows: