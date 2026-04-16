Stellantis, Microsoft sign five-year partnership for AI push

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Stellantis and Microsoft have agreed to a five‑year strategic partnership to co-develop AI, cybersecurity and engineering capabilities.

Stellantis and Microsoft said on Thursday they agreed to a five‑year strategic partnership to co-develop artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and engineering capabilities, as the carmaker races to keep pace with technology-focused rivals.

Software and data-driven services have become central in the automotive companies’ long-term strategies, especially as Chinese carmakers accelerate their development of features to entice customers domestically and abroad.

Legacy carmakers, which have often struggled to master software and tech efforts on their own, are increasingly looking to partner with tech companies to leverage their expertise and speed.

“Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we are accelerating our AI momentum across the enterprise,” Stellantis chief engineering and technology officer Ned Curic said in a joint statement.

No financial details of the deal were provided.

Stellantis has relied on tech partnerships to support its software ambitions and provide more personalised experiences for drivers, though it has ditched some of those efforts as it now focuses on improving its core vehicle sales and quality.

Reuters reported last year that Stellantis’ in-car software deal with Amazon was winding down.

The Stellantis-Microsoft tie-up builds on an existing relationship between the two groups, which have previously worked together on connected vehicle platforms and in-car digital services.

Under the agreement, joint teams will co-develop more than 100 AI initiatives covering areas including product development and validation, predictive maintenance and testing, and the faster rollout of digital features and services, the two groups said.

The partnership will also see the Jeep and Peugeot maker strengthen its global cyber defence centre using AI-driven analytics to help prevent cyber threats and protect vehicles, customer data and operations worldwide.

The cyber defence centre will span IT systems, connected vehicles, manufacturing sites and digital products, embedding security functions across mobile apps and in-vehicle services.

As part of the collaboration, Stellantis will accelerate the modernisation of its IT infrastructure on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, targeting a 60% reduction in its data centre footprint by 2029.

Reuters