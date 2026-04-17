Motoring

BYD to debut Dolphin e-Cargo at UK commercial vehicle show

With the rear seats removed, the Dolphin electric panel van boasts 1,000l of cargo space

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Motoring Reporter

The Dolphin e-Cargo marks the Chinese company's first foray into the light commercial sector. (BYD)

Chinese car maker BYD has announced it will enter the UK light commercial vehicle segment.

The world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles says the first model to commence the commercial sales in the region will be the Dolphin Cargo e-Van, a conversion of the Dolphin electric hatchback which will be exhibited at the Commercial Vehicle Show in the UK from April 21 to 23.

The modification sees BYD removing the Dolphin’s rear seats and adding a solid bulkhead and a re-engineered rear floor. The company says this move creates more than 1,000l of loading space. An innovative lightweight racking solution by Modul-System is integrated.

With the hatchback’s combined WLTP range of 426km, the company aims it at last-mile deliveries.

Full details of the Dolphin Cargo e-Van, including price and specification, will be announced shortly.

Business Day

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