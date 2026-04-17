Ford Mustang GTD Competition sets sizzling Nürburgring lap time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford has set a scorching new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time with a pre-production version of its upcoming Mustang GTD Competition.

An evolution of the “standard” Mustang GTD, which lapped the circuit in 6:52.972 last year, this even more hardcore version of Ford’s fastest pony car recorded a time of 6:40.835. Driven by Ford Racing and Multimatic factory driver Dirk Müller, the run secured the sixth-fastest time on the Nürburgring pre-production/prototype class leaderboard.

If counted among production cars, it ranks second only to the Mercedes-AMG One, which set a 6:29.090 lap of the 20.8km circuit in 2024.

If counted among production cars, the Mustang GTD Competition ranks second only to the Mercedes-AMG One. (Ford)

This improved performance comes courtesy of a raft of revisions, including tweaks to the ‘Stang’s supercharged 5.2l V8 engine, which Ford says now produces more than the original GTD’s 608kW (how much more they won’t say). Aerodynamic updates include modifications to the rear wing, additional front dive planes and carbon-fibre aero discs at the rear.

Further gains come from new high-performance tyres and weight-saving measures such as magnesium wheels, carbon-fibre bucket seats and a lighter damper system.

Ford says the Mustang GTD Competition will be offered as a limited-run, road-legal special edition in the near future.

TimesLIVE