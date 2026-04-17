Volvo subsidiary Polestar fourth-quarter profits increase, loss narrows

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Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller signaled growing opportunity in southern Europe, where EV penetration remains low but which has big markets with the potential to overtake Sweden soon.

Sweden’s Polestar on Friday reported a sharp jump in fourth-quarter revenue and a smaller loss, as the electric vehicle maker ramped up production and cut costs to cater to growing European demand.

The company’s revenue jumped 54% to $887m (R14.54bn) for the three months ended December 31 from a year ago. Net loss narrowed to $799 million, compared with a loss of $1.18bn (R19.34bn) in the same quarter in 2024.

Polestar has shifted its focus to its home market of Europe over the past year, where demand for its lineup of battery vehicles has been strong, while other core markets including the US have seen sluggish performance.

Economic uncertainty, sparked by the turmoil in the Middle East and the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, has also hampered Polestar’s international expansion plans and contributed to its Europe-focused strategy.

The company expects market conditions to become more challenging “amid ongoing geopolitical developments”, CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Polestar did not provide any financial forecasts apart from the previously disclosed retail sales volume growth, which is expected to increase at low-double-digit rates.

It has been aggressively cutting costs by reducing headcount, optimising its manufacturing processes and rejigging supply chains. The company had 1,686 employees at the end of 2025, compared with 2,547 at the end of 2024.

Polestar expects to publish first-quarter financial results on May 7. Its cash position was around $1.16bn (R19.01bn) at the end of 2025.

Adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter was 1.9%, compared with negative 39% in 2024.

Reuters