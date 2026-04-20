FIA announces F1 rule changes from next race in Miami

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The governing International Automobile Federation says 11 team bosses, power unit CEOs and Formula One have agreed to a number of in-season 'refinements'. Picture:

Formula One teams and stakeholders agreed unanimously on Monday to rule tweaks aimed at improving the racing and driver safety from the next race in Miami on May 3.

The sport started a new era this season with big changes to both chassis and engine rules, with the new power units split roughly 50-50 between electric and combustion power.

Drivers have complained over the first three races about having to “lift and coast” into high-speed corners so the combustion engine can recharge the battery, and have aired safety concerns.

They have also had to contend with “super-clipping” where the power unit automatically diverts energy from the engine to the battery, slowing down the car even if the driver is flat on the throttle.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that an online meeting with the 11 team bosses, power unit CEOs and Formula One had agreed to a number of in-season “refinements” that would now be put to a virtual vote.

“The proposals agreed today ... will be implemented from Miami apart from the race start changes that will be tested in Miami and adopted following feedback and analysis,” it said.

The FIA said energy management parameters would be adjusted for qualifying, with a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from eight megajoules to seven to encourage more consistent flat-out driving and peak “superclip” power increased from 250kW to 350kW to reduce the time spent recharging.

In the race, measures were introduced to reduce excessive closing speeds and limit sudden performance differentials with the maximum power available through boost capped at an additional 150kW.

A new system has been developed to mitigate the risks of a slow-starting car being struck by a faster one close behind as well as measures to improve safety and visibility in the wet.

Reuters