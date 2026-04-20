Motoring

Spectator killed in Argentina rally crash, confirms FIA

Driver and co-driver unharmed after car rolls into crowd at Rally Sudamericano

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Video footage showed the vehicle clipping an embankment before rolling into the spectator zone. (@fedejelic/X)

A spectator was killed and two others injured following a crash during the Rally Sudamericano in Argentina on Sunday, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said.

Video footage showed the vehicle clipping an embankment before rolling into the spectator zone. Driver Didier Arias and co-driver Hector Nunez escaped without serious injury, according to media reports.

“The FIA is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today during Round 2 of the FIA Codasur Rally Championship at Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, in which one spectator lost their life and two others were injured,” the FIA said in a statement.

“The FIA will provide its full support to the organisers of Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA), Codasur and the relevant local authorities in their investigation into the incident.”

The crash came a day after racing driver Juha Miettinen died and six others were injured in an accident during ADAC 24h Nürburgring qualifiers.

Reuters

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