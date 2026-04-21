New CATL Qilin EV battery offers less weight, more range

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Gao Huan, CATL's chief technology officer, says the new Qilin battery is designed to meet growing demand from carmakers facing increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations in China and abroad.

China’s CATL on Tuesday launched its latest-generation flagship battery, featuring technological advancements that enable a lighter battery pack to deliver 1,000km driving range per charge.

Gao Huan, CATL’s chief technology officer, said the new Qilin battery was designed to meet growing demand from carmakers facing increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations in China and abroad.

The company also launched an upgraded Shenxing battery capable of being charged from 10% to 98% in less than seven minutes.

The Chinese battery giant is leveraging the launch of its latest battery technologies ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, which begins on Friday, to set industry benchmarks and align with policy directives that prioritise value over volume in the supply chain.

Chinese carmakers are also gaining ground in the premium segment, ramping up competition with traditional carmakers by courting affluent consumers once drawn to the quality of German-branded vehicles.

Companies such as Seres, Leapmotor, and Dongfeng Nissan have promoted CATL as their battery supplier in marketing campaigns for new electric vehicle (EV) models.

EV batteries remain the primary revenue driver for CATL, which has retained its global leadership by serving a diverse range of customers, including Tesla, Xiaomi and Toyota.

According to SNE Research, CATL increased its market share in global EV battery usage to 42.1% in the first two months of the year, up from 38.7% during the same period last year.

Reuters