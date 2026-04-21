Refreshed Mazda 2 lands in SA: pricing and specs

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Pricing starts at R336,000 for the Mazda2 1.5 Active, rising to R371,300 for the Dynamic and R417,300 for the Individual.

Mazda has facelifted its long-standing Mazda 2 range in South Africa, introducing updated styling cues and additional technology to its B-segment hatchback offering.

A key highlight of the update is a more comprehensively equipped 1.5 Active derivative. Features previously reserved for higher-spec models are available on the entry-level variant, including a seven-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The refreshed look is complemented by 15-inch two-tone steel wheels, yellow accents on the front and rear grille, and a coloured interior panel finish that adds a more distinctive touch.

All Mazda2 models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine. (Mazda)

The 1.5 Dynamic builds on this with 15-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, a six-speed automatic transmission, and an expanded airbag suite that includes side and curtain airbags. It also retains features such as cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a shark-fin antenna.

At the top of the range, the 1.5 Individual automatic adds keyless entry, automatic climate control, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, paddle shifters, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging and a head-up display. It rides on 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features a black-and-red interior treatment.

Across the range, standard safety and convenience features include ABS with EBD and EBA, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, dual front airbags, LED headlamps, push-button start, electric windows (front and rear), adjustable steering and electronic stability control.

A seven-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on the Active derivative. (Mazda)

All Mazda 2 models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW at 6,000rpm and 148Nm at 4,000rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 1.5 Active, while a six-speed automatic is fitted to the 1.5 Dynamic and Individual derivatives.

Pricing starts at R336,000 for the Mazda 2 1.5 Active, rising to R371,300 for the 1.5 Dynamic and R417,300 for the 1.5 Individual. The range is sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, a three-year service plan and five years of roadside assistance.