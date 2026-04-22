BMW 7 Series updated with Neue Klasse tech and longer EV range

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BMW has unveiled an updated version of its flagship 7 Series sedan, introducing a wide range of new technologies, design revisions and powertrain options ahead of its global market launch later this year.

The update is one of the most comprehensive revisions yet for the luxury model line. The 7 Series also becomes the first in BMW’s current portfolio to incorporate elements of the brand’s forthcoming Neue Klasse technology architecture, signalling the start of a broader rollout of next-generation systems across future models.

First introduced in 1977, the 7 Series has traditionally served as a showcase for BMW’s latest innovations. The latest version continues that trend, with a focus on digitalisation, electrification and passenger comfort.

South African-spec models will come standard with 21-inch alloys. (BMW)

Visually, the updated model adopts a more pared-back and monolithic design approach. The front end features a revised interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille, now incorporating illumination, along with slimmer headlamp clusters. At the rear, new taillights and cleaner surfacing aim to emphasise width, while the side profile has been simplified with fewer character lines.

Buyers will also have access to expanded customisation options, including new BMW Individual finishes and distinctive dual-tone paint. Wheel sizes range from 21-inches as standard in South Africa, with optional 22-inch wheels available.

Inside the cabin, BMW has placed greater emphasis on creating a technology-focused, lounge-like environment. A key addition is the new panoramic iDrive system, which runs on BMW Operating System X and is designed to provide a more intuitive interface for both driver and passengers. This is complemented by a passenger display integrated into the dashboard.

The new Panoramic iDrive system runs on BMW Operating System X. (BMW)

Meanwhile, rear-seat occupants can look forward to the upgraded theatre screen offering 8K streaming capability, video conferencing and gaming functionality. The system is supported by third-party apps and can also be accessed via the central display when the vehicle is stationary.

Standard specification for the South African market includes a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof with sky lounge function and four-zone automatic climate control. Features such as comfort seats, the executive lounge package and a “travel & comfort” system further enhance rear-seat luxury.

BMW has also expanded the digital ecosystem within the 7 Series. Updated navigation via BMW maps, improved smartphone integration, digital services through BMW digital premium and over-the-air software updates are included. The system is underpinned by a new electronics architecture intended to support ongoing updates over the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Rear occupants can look forward to the upgraded Theatre Screen offering 8K streaming capability. (BMW)

On the powertrain front, the 7 Series continues to offer a broad range of options, reflecting the carmaker’s multi-pathway approach to electrification. The line-up includes mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid variant in the form of the M760e xDrive.

A fully electric derivative, the i7 xDrive50, is also part of the range and benefits from updated battery technology. BMW claims a driving range of up to 728km on the WLTP cycle, enabled in part by the adoption of new cylindrical battery cells from its sixth-generation eDrive system.

Driver assistance systems have been further developed, with increased use of artificial intelligence to support partially automated driving and parking functions. Features such as park assist professional and AI-based parking space detection are intended to simplify low-speed manoeuvres, while updated visualisation within the navigation system provides clearer situational awareness.

The i7 50 xDrive model offers a maximum driving range of up to 728km. (BMW)

Under the skin, the updated 7 Series retains a focus on balancing ride comfort with driving dynamics. Standard adaptive two-axle air suspension is paired with electronically controlled dampers, while optional systems such as integral active steering and adaptive chassis control professional add rear-wheel steering and roll stabilisation.

BMW says it has also continued to prioritise sustainability across the model range, with measures spanning production, materials and energy use. In the case of the fully electric i7, the company highlights the use of recycled materials, renewable energy in manufacturing and verified carbon footprint data across the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Production of all variants will take place at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany, with the updated 7 Series scheduled to enter global markets from July 2026. The South African launch is expected to follow in the fourth quarter of the year.