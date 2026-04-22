JMPD urges road vigilance as long weekends approach

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The JMPD will deploy a heightened law enforcement presence in identified hotspots throughout the long weekends to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Picture:

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued an appeal to motorists and pedestrians to prioritise road safety ahead of heightened travel as two consecutive long weekends approach.

JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said: “While overall traffic movement is expected to increase, our primary concern remains the rate of pedestrian fatalities. We note with encouragement that the total number of road fatalities has shown a steady decline over the past few years, but the persistence of deaths remains a grave concern.”

Using data analysis, the JMPD has pinpointed several areas as high-risk zones for pedestrian accidents. These locations have shown a concerning pattern of incidents, especially involving individuals trying to cross busy, high-speed freeways:

N12 freeway (Eldorado Park stretch): A critical area where illegal pedestrian crossings frequently lead to fatal collisions.

M1 freeway (Booysens area): High-speed traffic combined with foot traffic near the off-ramps creates a deadly environment.

The JMPD will deploy a heightened law enforcement presence in identified hotspots throughout the long weekends to ensure safety of pedestrians and motorists.

It has also appealed to all pedestrians to follow these safety guidelines:

Avoid freeways: Walking on or attempting to cross major highways such as the N12 and M1 is illegal and highly dangerous, as vehicles travelling at high speeds cannot stop quickly.

Walking on or attempting to cross major highways such as the N12 and M1 is illegal and highly dangerous, as vehicles travelling at high speeds cannot stop quickly. Use proper crossing points: Make use of designated pedestrian crossings or bridges at all times, even if it means taking a longer route.

Make use of designated pedestrian crossings or bridges at all times, even if it means taking a longer route. Stay visible: When walking near roads at night or in poor lighting conditions, wear bright or reflective clothing to ensure drivers can see you clearly.

When walking near roads at night or in poor lighting conditions, wear bright or reflective clothing to ensure drivers can see you clearly. Stay alert and sober: Do not walk near traffic while under the influence of alcohol. Remain focused on your surroundings and avoid distractions such as using headphones or mobile phones when crossing roads.

The JMPD urged drivers to maintain extreme situational awareness, especially when travelling through identified zones. It said drivers must:

Reduce speed: Adhere to posted speed limits as they are set to allow adequate reaction time on freeways.

Adhere to posted speed limits as they are set to allow adequate reaction time on freeways. Stay focused: Avoid distractions while driving as a moment of inattention can have serious and lasting consequences.

Avoid distractions while driving as a moment of inattention can have serious and lasting consequences. Anticipate hazards: Remain vigilant for pedestrians who may attempt to cross illegally.

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