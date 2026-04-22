Smart previews compact Concept #2 EV at Beijing Auto Show

Smart has unveiled its new Concept #2 EV at the Beijing Auto Show 2026.
A modern reinterpretation of the ForTwo, it was styled by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team and features compact proportions aimed at urban use.
With wheels pushed to each corner, the two-seater concept car measures 2,792mm in length and has a turning circle of 6.95m, aiding manoeuvrability in tight city spaces.
Built on the brand’s new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), Smart says the forthcoming production model — due to debut at the Paris Motor Show in October — is expected to offer a driving range of up to 300km. It will also support DC fast charging, with a 10% to 80% charge claimed to take under 20 minutes.
The concept also incorporates vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing external devices to be powered on the move.
TimesLIVE
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