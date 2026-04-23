Honda to exit South Korean car market by end of this year

Honda said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue its car sales operations in South Korea at year-end, citing changes in the environment surrounding the global and South Korean automobile markets.
Japan’s second-largest carmaker said in a statement it had been offering the Accord and CR-V models in South Korea, where it started automotive sales in 2004.
Reuters
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