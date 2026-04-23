Motoring

Honda to exit South Korean car market by end of this year

Japanese carmaker cites shifting market conditions in decision to withdraw

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Honda says it has been offering the Accord and CR-V models in South Korea. (Josh Lefkowitz)

Honda said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue its car sales operations in South Korea at year-end, citing changes in the environment surrounding the global and South Korean automobile markets.

Japan’s second-largest carmaker said in a statement it had been offering the Accord and CR-V models in South Korea, where it started automotive sales in 2004.

Reuters

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