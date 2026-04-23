McLaren’s Zak Brown criticises multi-team ownership in F1

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McLaren boss Zak Brown doubled down on his opposition to multi-team ownership and alliances in Formula One on Wednesday and said the sport needs to get away from them as fast as possible.

The American has long been a critic of a situation that has allowed Red Bull to own two of the 11 teams on the starting grid with benefits both sporting and financial even if they operate separately.

While champions McLaren must wait until 2028 for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to join them, due to contractual obligations and likely “gardening leave”, Red Bull are able to move staff across from sister team Racing Bulls without delay.

“Co-ownership ... in today’s day and age, that’s prohibited in almost [all] if not all major forms of sport,” Brown told reporters at a McLaren event. “I think it runs a real high risk of compromising the integrity of sporting fairness ... I’ve been vocal about it from day one.”

Ricciardo’s fastest lap in Singapore

Brown cited the example of now-retired Australian Daniel Ricciardo, when racing for the second-string team, taking a fastest lap point away from McLaren to help Red Bull in Singapore in 2024.

He said employees had been able to move overnight, including current Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, who came from Racing Bulls to replace fired principal Christian Horner last year, while McLaren had to wait or make financial deals that impacted them under cost cap rules.

“We’ve seen Ferrari and Haas move people back and forth,” he said.

“Can you imagine a Premier League game when you’ve got two teams owned by the same group. One’s going to get relegated if they lose, the other can afford to lose. And that’s what we run the risk of.

“I think having engine power units (manufacturers) and suppliers is as far as it should go, and then in my view all 11 teams should be absolutely as independent as possible, because I think it has a high risk and we have seen it compromise the integrity of the sport, and that will be what turns fans off quicker than anything else.”

Brown said he was glad to see that at least the Red Bull and Racing Bulls cars looked different, and appreciated what Red Bull had done for the sport over the years.

Red Bull bought the failing Minardi team at the end of 2005, turning it into an outfit to develop rookie drivers for the main Red Bull Racing team. Numerous top drivers, including four times world champion Verstappen, started out there.

The American said his stance also applied to the possibility of Mercedes taking a small stake in Renault-owned Alpine, as has been mooted. Mercedes also supply McLaren with engines.

Horner has also been linked with a return to F1 via Alpine and Brown, an old and outspoken foe, suggested the Briton’s eventual return could be positive for the sport.

“I think it would be great to have him back in the sport. I’m sure given his passion for the sport and his age, I’d be shocked if he wasn’t back in the sport, whether it was with Alpine or someone else,” he said.

Reuters