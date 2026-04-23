REVIEW | Why clever Leapmotor C10 REEV is let down by flawed execution

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Leapmotor is the new Chinese subsidiary of Stellantis, merchant of the Jeep, Fiat, Opel, Citroën and Peugeot brands in SA.

The Leapmotor C10 Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) targets the popular mid-size crossover segment with a radical but not entirely new way to electrification. BMW introduced SA to the range extender with the i3 REX in 2013.

Just like hybrids, REEVs are equipped with petrol and electric motors, but the engine is used only to charge the electric batteries. Only the electric motor is connected to the wheels.

Two Leapmotor C10 models are on sale:

the Style, priced at R759,900; and

the higher-trim Design model (R799,900) on test.

The wagon-esque size and shape got plenty thumbs up for styling and measures 4,739mm in length. It offers generous space for up to five passengers and a 435l boot, expandable to 1,410l with the rear seats folded. It’s functional and luxurious.

Seemingly good build quality and the minimalist design of a large display screen are signatures of the cabin that’s accessed by tapping a Near Field Communication (NFC) plastic card on the driver’s door mirror.

The minimalist cabin is dominated by a large central touchscreen and digital cluster. (Denis Droppa)

The NFC contains an embedded chip that communicates with the car to lock, unlock and start, meaning there is no remote function. It’s an annoyance to have to use the driver’s door just to retrieve something from the rear seats. Thankfully the standard electric tailgate has a release button and is optionally operated from the 14.6-inch digital screen.

Features are plentiful and include gadgets such as a parking camera, navigation, dual-zone climate control, digital window operation, seat warmers and ventilators, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, and a music system with USB ports — but there’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The car runs its own Leap operating system, which doesn’t support the popular platforms, another contentious point.

The drivetrain consists of a rear-mounted electric motor producing 158kW and 320Nm. It has a driving range of 145km and replenishes from an AC or DC charger. Should the range dip below 30km, the petrol motor will charge the batteries.

You can switch over to the conventional motor at any moment to preserve the electric charge. The car is claimed to cover 970km with the batteries and fuel tank filled to the brim. We achieved nowhere near the claimed range due to using the range extender engine exclusively, and averaging a combined 7.2l/100km instead of the 5.5l/100km claimed.

In its EV state, the Leapmotor C10 joins with other traffic silently and comfortably, with good damping and easy steering and good handling in the corners. It also generates fast speeds on highways with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 8.5 seconds and a 170km/h top speed.

Practicality is assured with plenty of space for passengers and their luggage. (LEAPMOTOR)

The petrol engine makes a noisy drone, turning exceedingly loud while under load on steep climbs. It has cruise control and deals with range anxiety, but because of the noise, long journeys will not be pleasurable.

Safety items are plentiful and include seven airbags, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and more, including an overzealous and beeping driver attention monitor. You’ll want to switch it off every time you get behind the wheel, another irritation.

In closing, the Leapmotor C10 range-extender electric vehicle has good attributes in a world still asking whether full battery electrics or hybrids are the future-proof solution. If the ideal charging conditions are met, you could spend months away from a petrol station.

If you can live with the engine noise, the Leapmotor C10 is a stylish, practical and left-field alternative. Its maker just adds unnecessary inconveniences like the one-sided NFC and undemocratic operating system to make it less compelling.

Leapmotor C10 vs rivals