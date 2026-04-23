Stellantis explores plant sales as Europe faces surplus

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Stellantis has identified four factories in Europe it may sell or share as it tackles surplus manufacturing capacity, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The carmaker has told the French and Italian governments its overcapacity in Europe amounts to four plants, which includes sites in Rennes, Madrid and central Italy, but no decision has been made on specific plants, Bloomberg reported.

The manufacturer has started talks with potential partners and buyers. Representatives from China’s Dongfeng Motor Corp toured the Rennes and Madrid plants earlier this month, with the visit also including travel to Stellantis sites in Italy and Germany, but talks could still evolve, according to Bloomberg.

“As part of its normal course of business, Stellantis holds discussions with a range of industry players around the world on various topics, always with the ultimate aim of providing customers with the best mobility choices. The company does not comment on speculations,” a Stellantis spokesperson said.

Stellantis’s overcapacity issues in Europe led the company to announce last week it will stop making new cars in its French plant in the Parisian suburb of Poissy.

Meanwhile, Chinese carmakers are looking for more production facilities in Europe. The chairperson of Chery recently said at a Paris event he preferred to use existing production capacity rather than investing heavily in a new assembly plant.

Reuters