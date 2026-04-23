Tesla falls short of revenue estimate on poorer demand

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Tesla delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected in the first quarter, but deliveries were up 6.3% from a year earlier.

Tesla reported first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as the expiration of tax credits for EV purchases in the US hurt demand for electric vehicles made by the Elon Musk-led carmaker.

Tesla reported revenue of $22.39bn (R369.79bn) for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $22.6bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Tesla delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected in the first quarter, but deliveries were up 6.3% from a year earlier, when protests against Musk’s far-right politics had weighed on demand.

Tesla’s core automotive business has come under pressure as competitors introduce newer models, often at lower price points. The expiration of a US electric-vehicle tax incentive has added to the strain.

Tesla is developing an all-new smaller, cheaper electric SUV, with plans to start production in China and potentially expand production to the US and Europe, Reuters reported exclusively. The project remains in the early stages of development and is not expected to reach production in the near term.

In 2024 Tesla had cancelled plans to build a cheaper EV platform and instead introduced lower-priced “standard” versions of its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y to attract more price-sensitive buyers. However, analysts have cut their estimates for annual deliveries, with some expecting a drop this year.

Tesla’s energy generation and storage unit has emerged as a key bright spot, buoyed by sustained demand for grid-scale batteries that support renewable energy and help stabilise electricity networks

Wall Street expects the company to deliver 1.67-million units in 2026, representing a 2.4% increase, according to Visible Alpha data.

Investors have increasingly turned their attention to Musk’s push into self-driving technology and robotics, seeking clearer evidence that the autonomy narrative is shifting from promise to commercial reality.

Tesla’s energy generation and storage unit has emerged as a key bright spot, buoyed by sustained demand for grid-scale batteries that support renewable energy and help stabilise electricity networks.

Tesla started rolling out its robotaxis in Dallas and Houston, it said on Saturday, marking further expansion of its nascent service in the US since its Austin, Texas, launch last year.

Musk has repeatedly set ambitious rollout targets, later scaling them back to a handful of major cities. He has said Tesla aims to expand robotaxi services to seven metropolitan areas in the first half of the year, though the company has previously missed similar timelines.

Dutch vehicle authority RDW has notified the European Commission of its plan to seek EU-wide approval for the Full Self-Driving software system, the regulator said earlier this month. It has notified the European Commission of its intention to pursue EU-wide clearance.

Musk said earlier this year that Tesla aimed to start producing its purpose-built Cybercab in April, describing it as a fully autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals.

Reuters