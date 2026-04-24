Lamborghini debuts most colourful model yet with Urus SE Tettonero Capsule

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Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE Tettonero Capsule at the 2026 Milano Design Week, with 630 units to be built.

The high-performance SUV is showcased in two liveries: Viola Pasifae and Verde Mercurius.

The exclusive model is developed by the Lamborghini Centro Stile in collaboration with the Ad Personam Studio to be paired with never-before-seen interior content and offers the widest range of colours yet applied on a limited-edition Lamborghini. It comprises six body paint choices, some of them available for the first time on the Urus.

The company's Ad Personam studio is celebrated with a special graphic on the dashboard. (LAMBORGHINI SPA)

Seven external livery colours can be optioned, though 70 possible configurations are available with additional exterior personalisation brake callipers exposed through a range of wheels offered in 21, 22 and 23-inch sizes.

The “63” logo that celebrates the company’s founding year can be optioned on the lower section of the front doors, and further personalisation includes carbon fibre on the rear diffuser, side mirror caps and front splitter and inside the cabin.

The lightweight material adorns the passenger section of the dashboard with a silkscreened printed logo that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Ad Personam Studio on the central tunnel, instrument cluster and door panels. Upholstery is Dinamica leather and Corsa-Tex microfibre fabric. Clients can also choose from 12 seat colours.

Various tyre sizes can be had with up to six colours for the brake calipers. (LAMBORGHINI SPA)

Power comes from the 500kW and 850Nm hybrid 4.0l V8 twin-turbo petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The super SUV with permanent all-wheel drive is capable of covering more than 60km in electric mode and has an electronic torque splitter that automatically varies drive between the front and rear axles.

The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule is sold standard with the Pirelli P Zero tyres and a Scorpion Winter 2 tyre.

Lamborghini South Africa says it’s unable to confirm local availability at this point but will communicate any updates in due time.