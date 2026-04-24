WATCH: Inside the action at the 2026 Fortuner Challenge

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The 2026 Fortuner Challenge took place at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch from April 20 to 22.

The term champion is a word with deep meaning, yet not always recognised for what it truly is. Derived from the Latin ‘campio’, it refers to a combatant or representative who, on behalf of their community, is sent to settle the score, without the need for the inevitable casualties of an all-out war.

This year, as has been the case for over five years, Arena Holdings — the publisher of TimesLIVE — called for readers to nominate themselves to be our champion at the 2026 Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz Engine Oil.

This action-packed annual competition sees four champions — each representing a different media partner — team up with a South African sporting hero and compete to win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, among other incredible prizes.

After a rigorous selection process, 27-year-old Shaun Farrell was chosen to carry the flag for Arena Holdings, and paired with former pro footballer Morgan Gould of Kaizer Chiefs fame.

The team representing Arena Holdings at the 2026 Fortuner Challenge: champion Shaun Farrell (left) and his teammate, sporting hero Morgan Gould of Kaizer Chiefs fame. (Toyota)

Together they’d face off against Lelani Loots (Media24) and Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa driver Saood Variawa, André Malan (SuperSport) and Toyota Cheetahs rugby player Clayton Blommetjies, and Stephan Jacobs (Independent Media) and showjumping talent Tamar Gliksman.

With the line-up set, Farrell and Gould knew besting the stiff competition wouldn’t be easy. In fact, the Fortuner Challenge never is — it’s a two-day contest where wit, strength, durability, fitness and smarts combine in the most entertaining of ways, at least for those of us on the sidelines.

This year, a small crew from Arena Holdings — including myself, Ernest Page — were on site from April 20 to 22 at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch to film, take notes, support our champion, and cheer on every competitor as they came whizzing by.

Talk among spectators about which team would ultimately triumph was rife. But as is the case every year, predicting the winner based on perceived or applicable skills was an exercise in guesswork and futility.

Day 1: surprises in store

Day 1 saw the participants complete the first few challenges, which consisted of a combination of running, rowing, agility tests and problem solving. Each pairing had to work together to achieve maximum optimal results.

The Arena Holdings team were off to a great start as our fitness fundi came with a strong multi-disciplinary background, so we were feeling quietly confident.

Through the initial selection process, Farrell demonstrated physical readiness, composure and a strategic mindset — all attributes now being tested to the absolute limit.

Next, the teams’ reflexes and cycling ability were put to the test before they were tasked with making a pizza and pairing it with the perfect wine. This wildcard challenge was a surprise no one saw coming and showed once again that the Fortuner Challenge is all about being as well-rounded as possible.

After a dinner break, it was time for more running and hunting challenges and even a tug of war, which saw the Arena Holdings duo claim victory for the first time.

Going into the second and final day, the competition was looking tight.

Day 2: double-points showdown

Day 2 started off with typical Cape Town weather. Not the weather that scores of binnerlanders tend to chase over December, but instead the pre-winter dreariness that we Capetonians have come to know.

This made the challenges all the more tough as participants were asked to navigate mazes blindfolded, crawl through meshed string, lob balls into baskets, and kick inflatable balls into the back of a Toyota Fortuner — a task that Bafana Bafana alum Gould excelled at, to the advantage of the Arena Holdings team.

I tried some of these exercises and failed in almost every one — an eye-opener to how difficult this competition really is, and a testament to the resilience of each of the eight participants, all heroes in their own right.

The endurance cycling challenge, completed on a mix of Specialized mountain bikes and E-bikes, was particularly entertaining, but no less gruelling than expected at the Fortuner Challenge.

Going into the finale, all four teams were within two points of one another. With double points on the line for the final event, it was all to play for.

It was a stressful affair, and after two days of physical activities that would scare any triathlete, most of our competitors were on shaky legs, with trembling hands too.

And the winner is …

Although the eventual winner was kept as a surprise reveal at a gala dinner held at the Asara Wine Estate, it was the winners of the double-points finale, Jacobs and his teammate Gliksman, who topped the standings — securing Jacobs a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6.

The winners of the 2026 Fortuner Challenge: Stephan Jacobs (right), the Independent Media champion, and his teammate award-winning equestrian Tamar Gliksman. (Toyota)

All the competitors walked away with gifts and prizes from sponsors such as Garmin, Oakley, Salomon and Thule.

In a heartfelt tribute to his wife and support system back home, Jacobs attributed his success to months of preparation before the event, including learning morse code the night before the final day’s proceedings.

Once again, the Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz Engine Oil, delivered. And, although Arena Holdings’ champion didn’t win this time, as PJ Powers sang in her cover of World in Union, it was a “victory for all”.

Watch highlights from the 2026 Fortuner Challenge, hosted by comedian Rory Petzer and former Springbok Oupa Mohojé:

The 2026 Fortuner Challenge winner talks teammate chemistry and mental strategy — watch now:

• About the author: Ernest Page is an Ignition TV presenter and motoring journalist.

This article was sponsored by Toyota.