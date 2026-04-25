Motoring

German car industry faces tougher competition as China’s economy slows

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The plants together account for about a third of the carmaker's global production, Reuters calculations showed.
While there was still growth potential in China as opposed to Europe or the US, a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy was intensifying challenges. File photo (Supplied)

China’s economic slowdown is squeezing Germany’s carmakers further as they face a lasting shift away from the market conditions that underpinned years of dominance, a German industry official said at the Beijing auto show on Saturday.

“The competition in the Chinese market is the most intense competition in the world,” Hildegard Mueller, president of Germany’s VDA car lobby, told reporters.

German carmakers are still in the fight thanks to a clutch of model launches and tech innovations at the event.

However, they must accept that their historically strong market share in China can no longer be held as a benchmark for success, Mueller said.

“The Chinese manufacturers will have a bigger role now and in future,” she added, with patriotism playing a role among Chinese consumers.

While there was still growth potential in China as opposed to Europe or the US, a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy was intensifying challenges.

“China is in economic crisis with high unemployment, and many have to save. This is visible in car sales, particularly in the upper luxury segment,” Mueller said.

Still, Chinese brands such as Geely and Nio made moves in this segment at the show, presenting new cars with advanced features at cheaper prices than German rivals such as Mercedes and BMW.

Reuters

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