Marc Márquez overcomes crash to win chaotic Spanish Grand Prix sprint in the rain

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Ducati’s Marc Márquez claimed an unlikely victory in a chaotic sprint at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday despite crashing in treacherous conditions before he swapped bikes.

The sprint began under cloudy skies and as the rain came down several riders crashed while others came into the pit lane to hop on to bikes with wet-weather tyres.

Márquez beat his teammate Francesco Bagnaia as Ducati celebrated a one-two in Jerez while VR46 Racing’s Franco Morbidelli — who started 18th on the grid — finished third.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was one of the riders who crashed while his Aprilia Racing teammate Jorge Martin — second in the standings — retired with a brake disc issue.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished fourth.

Reuters