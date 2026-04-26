Álex Márquez wins Spanish Grand Prix while brother Marc crashes out

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Álex had started fifth on the grid but he quickly moved up and took the lead from Marc.

Gresini Racing’s Álex Márquez won the Spanish Grand Prix for a second straight year on Sunday while his brother and pole sitter Marc Márquez crashed out of the race on lap two.

Álex had started fifth on the grid but he quickly moved up and took the lead from Marc before stretching his advantage after the reigning champion crashed while chasing him down.

Aprilia’s championship leader Marco Bezzecchi finished second after failing to reel in Alex over 25 laps while VR46 Racing’s Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium.

Marc was chasing his first victory at Jerez since 2019, as well as the 100th Grand Prix win of his career across all classes, but the Spaniard’s crash now leaves him 44 points behind Bezzecchi in the standings.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished 13th.

Reuters