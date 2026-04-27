Jos Verstappen unhurt after crash at Rallye de Wallonie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Local media reports said Jos Verstappen lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Jos Verstappen, former Formula One driver and father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, was unhurt after crashing during the Rallye de Wallonie in Belgium on Sunday, event organisers said.

The 54-year-old Dutchman, who won the Belgian Rally Championship last year, withdrew after “a violent crash that sent his Skoda into a roll”, the organisers posted on Facebook.

Jos Verstappen was involved in a massive crash during Rallye de Wallonie stage in Belgium, smashing into a tree 😳



The former F1 driver escaped the wreckage unharmed.



(📸 @RallyeSport) pic.twitter.com/Xp2EwWm4QQ — Autosport (@autosport) April 26, 2026

“The crew is OK, but the car is badly damaged and retirement is inevitable,” the post added.

Local media reports said Verstappen lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Adrian Fernemont went on to win the Rallye de Wallonie for the third time.

Reuters