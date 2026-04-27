Katherine Legge returns to Indy 500 race in a Chevrolet with AJ Foyt Racing

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It will be the fifth Indy 500 for 45-year-old Englishwoman Katherine Legge.

Katherine Legge will make her return to the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 in the No 11 Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports in partnership with AJ Foyt Racing, the team announced on Monday.

It will be the fifth Indy 500 for the 45-year-old Englishwoman, the only female driver competing in the 110th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

“We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted,” said Legge, who last entered the race in 2024. “I’m beyond grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing that women deserve to take up space in every arena - including this one. Together, we’re proving that when you invest in a woman’s dream, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.

“It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the ’500. Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes, not just to compete here but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place. I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event.”

Legge is one of just nine women ever to compete in the crown jewel of American open-wheel racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for HMD Motorsports and an incredibly proud moment for everyone involved with our organisation,” HMD Motorsports president Mike Maurini said. ”We have worked hard to establish HMD as a leader in driver development, and to now be part of an Indianapolis 500 program alongside AJ Foyt Racing and Katherine Legge is something very special.

“Katherine brings a wealth of experience, AJ Foyt Racing brings unmatched history, and together we believe we have assembled a program that can make a strong impression throughout the Month of May.”

Legge’s best finish in the Indy 500 was 22nd in her first appearance in 2012. During qualifying in 2023, she set records for the fastest one-lap qualifying speed (372.767 km/h) and fastest four-lap average qualifying speed (371.871 km/h) for a female driver.

“We’ve already seen what this partnership can do on the INDY NXT side with the speed, poles and race wins we’ve earned this season,” AJ Foyt Racing president Larry Foyt said. “HMD Motorsports has built an outstanding reputation and having them involved with this Indianapolis 500 effort adds another layer of depth to our program. Katherine is a talented and determined racer, and we’re excited to work together to bring this effort to life on the sport’s biggest stage.”

Practice sessions for the 2026 Indianapolis 500 begin at the fabled 4.02 km oval on May 12.

Reuters