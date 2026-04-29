Caterham unveils new Seven Miami Special Edition

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Aqua paintwork is contrasted by a unique decal pack in Vibrant Pink and White.

Formula One is heading back to Miami this weekend — and to celebrate, lightweight British sports carmaker Caterham has unveiled its racy new Seven Miami Special Edition.

Based on the Seven R and intended for track use only, it honours “The Magic City” with bespoke Aqua paintwork contrasted by a unique decal pack in Vibrant Pink and White. This is complemented by Miami script and a silhouette of the Miami International Autodrome circuit on the rear of the car.

Miami script and a silhouette of the Miami International Autodrome circuit appear on the rear of the car. (Calli Faraway)

The unique aesthetics continue throughout the interior, with Miami script embroidered on the headrests and an individually numbered plaque located on the dashboard.

The Miami Special Edition is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0l Ford Duratec engine, which delivers 156kW at 7,600rpm for a power-to-weight ratio of 280kW per tonne. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, this Seven will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and top out at just under 220km/h.

Only 12 units have been built, with 10 available to purchase through Caterham’s USA dealer network.

Pricing is available on application.

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