Racing Bulls reveals special Miami livery for VCARB 03

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Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad with the VCARB 03 wearing its special Miami livery.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) and Red Bull have unveiled a special “summer-sun yellow” livery and team kit ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The one-off design, created for the Miami race, draws inspiration from the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime and introduces a brighter look for the VCARB 03. The team says it continues its trend of using the Miami round to showcase more experimental designs.

The car was revealed during a staged launch event involving Red Bull athlete Guenther Oka, who performed a wakeboarding stunt before the design was unveiled. Drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were present.

The one-off design draws inspiration from the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime. (VCARB / Red Bull Content Pool)

The launch was followed by a public appearance at Kiki On The River, where the team presented the car and its kit to invited guests, including media and fans. Team CEO Peter Bayer and team principal Alan Permane attended.

Bayer said the Miami event has become an opportunity for the team to showcase more distinctive designs, with this year’s livery reflecting that approach.

The VCARB 03 is scheduled to run in its special livery during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, starting with practice at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday.