REVIEW | Why the Changan Hunter K50 REEV is SA’s most futuristic bakkie (for now)

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Turning onto Ontdekkers road towards the direction of town, an elderly man in a Mazda Drifter circa 2000 expressed his approval of the Changan Hunter K50 REEV.

He looked at it with a clear expression of unexpected admiration: the slow nod, downturned lips, as if to say, “oraait China, you’ve got my attention”.

One assumes he knew that he was looking at a Chinese product. The Changan emblem is still unfamiliar to SA buyers — and looks like it could be an upside-down version of Acura’s symbol, the premium Honda marque not sold here.

When he accelerated away from the traffic lights, you could easily tell the Mazda’s engine bay had been treated to the ubiquitous Lexus 1-UZ V8 swap. Though he appreciated the look of the Hunter, if he knew it were electric, chances are this oom would have coughed with disgust between the pull of his cig.

The general sentiment is that an electric powertrain has no business being in a hairy-chested bakkie. And if you are buying a modern-day double-cab for the intended application, balancing leisure and graft, you are probably going to stick with the tried-and-tested players.

That may change in time — Toyota’s latest Hilux was revealed last year with an electric derivative, and abroad Ford offers a hybrid version of the Ranger. We should know more about these versions’ arrival in SA soon, because the new Hilux and updated Ranger are going to be launched in the next two months.

The rear is more conventional. (Christian Kaczanowski)

The kind of person who Changan envisages as the ideal Hunter REEV buyer is open to experimentation. Those who derive joy from being different and beating the herd to adoption of progressive technologies.

By now you probably know the REEV tag denotes that this is a range-extender electric vehicle. It uses a petrol engine, but only to charge the battery which powers the electric motors. This type of configuration comprises a tiny niche. Aside from the Hunter, there is only one other REEV on sale in SA. That is the Leapmotor C10, which did not leave a great impression. Changan says the Hunter is the first REEV bakkie in the world.

REEV technology is interesting, but plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) types are far more compelling in my view. The integration between internal combustion and electric allows driver to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Versus a REEV, which gives you the responsiveness of an EV with the constant drone of an engine operating at high revolutions.

Setting off in the Hunter makes for a radical change of pace, being conditioned to the idea that bakkies must have clattering diesels or burly petrols. It is completely silent in electric mode and remarkably vibration-free. Never before has a double-cab experience been so tranquil. As expected, it becomes noisier once the engine is activated.

An upmarket cabin that is silent until the generator kicks in. (Changan)

Its cabin is wonderfully plush. Completely removed from what was encountered in the Peugeot Landtrek, which is a close relative. The amenities are plentiful, in typical Chinese car fashion. But its four-speaker sound system puts one in mind of an old kitchen radio.

Nothing lacking in terms of safety specification, including six airbags and the full suite of assistance functions, such as lane-keeping aid and forward collision warning.

It uses two electric motors, enabling all-wheel drive, with the battery capacity being 31.2kWh. You can go for up to 145km on electric power alone, while Changan claims a total range of 1,000km supported by the 2.0l turbocharged-petrol engine. The fuel tank size is 70l.

The quoted total output is 200kW/470Nm. Around town in particular, the Hunter feels brisk, less cumbersome than an average oil-burner. Claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is 7.9 seconds.

But during certain instances at freeway pace it may leave you feeling flat-footed. Driving the vehicle with the battery closer to empty, engaging the petrol motor, the diminished shove was especially noted on uphill sections.

Some may recognise the side profile from Peugeot’s Landtrek. (Changan)

Changan says the payload is 1,000kg and that it can tow 2,200kg (braked). But experience tells me that a less complicated, torque-rich turbocharged-diesel is likely to be a superior option in this application.

While leaf spring rear suspension is usually the default among ladder-frame pick-ups, the K50 REEV makes use of a multi-link suspension at the rear axle. Though not entirely jitter-free, the ride is acceptable. Not as hard as an Isuzu D-Max nor as well-resolved as a higher-grade example of the Ford Ranger.

Average fuel consumption over the 353km spent with the vehicle was 8.5l/100km and 20.2kWh/100km for the electric motor.

The Hunter REEV could make an argument for itself among trend-setting, urban-dwellers who want the high-seated and tough appeal of a pick-up, without the pressing requirement to handle day-to-day pick-up-related activities.

It costs R799,900 and warranty is of a five-year/150,000km duration. It has a separate eight-year/150,000km battery warranty and a five-year/90,000km maintenance plan included. Changan includes a home charging wallbox in the price.

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