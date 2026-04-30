Motoring

VW weighs sharing European factory capacity with Chinese partners

Volkswagen has three joint venture partners in China: SAIC, FAW and JAC

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume says the company is looking at “what own China products could fit for the European market, especially in segments where we are not present”. (Josh Arslan)

Volkswagen could bring its cars developed in China to the European market or even share capacity in Europe with Chinese partners, CEO Oliver Blume told analysts on Thursday, after presenting quarterly results.

Volkswagen has three joint venture partners in China — SAIC, FAW and JAC — and owns a stake in Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng, none of whom currently have production capacity in Europe.

Blume said the company would check “if there are opportunities for our Chinese partners in Europe” to deal with excess plant capacity, downplaying one analyst’s concerns that this could play into the hands of Chinese brands targeting a larger market share in Europe.

He said one of the ideas was whether Europe’s largest carmakers could be “opening this for partnering, maybe with our partners we do have in China”.

Volkswagen is also looking at “what own China products could fit for the European market, especially in segments where we are not present”, he added.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Was justice served by deporting Bellarmine Mugabe while his cousin went to prison?

2

Workers ‘drowning’ in cost-of-living crisis ahead of May Day

3

Fuel price pain to continue in May: what you’re likely to pay

4

Zimbabwe embassy denies free deportation rumours, urges safety

5

WATCH | Ramathuba urges social media sensitivity after deaths of triplets

Related Articles