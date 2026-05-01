Demand grows for Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship

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Mercedes says demand for the revamped S-Class is exceeding expectation.

Demand for Mercedes-Benz’s revamped S-Class flagship model is picking up, the group’s head of production said on Thursday, as the carmaker banks on high-margin models to drive a turnaround.

“Orders for the S-Class are exceeding our expectations,” Michael Schiebe said at the Sindelfingen plant, where the model is being built alongside its Maybach variant and the fully electric EQS.

Speaking at an event celebrating the ramp-up of the three new top-of-the-range models, Schiebe also said the EQS was performing well, but declined to share specific order or production figures.

The DAX-listed group, battling falling profits, is banking on a raft of new models to turn things around, with the highly profitable S-Class among the most important.

A further boost is expected from the S-Class sedan’s US launch in July, with stock being built up for American dealerships. Unlike European customers, who typically order personalised cars, US buyers purchase from dealer forecourts.

REUTERS