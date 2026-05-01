Motoring

Demand grows for Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship

The carmaker is banking on high-margin models to drive a turnaround

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The new generation of the Mercedes Benz S-Class sedan and long version rolls off the production line in the Factory 56 at the Sindelfingen plant.
Mercedes says demand for the revamped S-Class is exceeding expectation. (Diamler)

Demand for Mercedes-Benz’s revamped S-Class flagship model is picking up, the group’s head of production said on Thursday, as the carmaker banks on high-margin models to drive a turnaround.

“Orders for the S-Class are exceeding our expectations,” Michael Schiebe said at the Sindelfingen plant, where the model is being built alongside its Maybach variant and the fully electric EQS.

Speaking at an event celebrating the ramp-up of the three new top-of-the-range models, Schiebe also said the EQS was performing well, but declined to share specific order or production figures.

The DAX-listed group, battling falling profits, is banking on a raft of new models to turn things around, with the highly profitable S-Class among the most important.

A further boost is expected from the S-Class sedan’s US launch in July, with stock being built up for American dealerships. Unlike European customers, who typically order personalised cars, US buyers purchase from dealer forecourts.

REUTERS

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SIYASANGA KASHE | Honouring the resilience of SA’s workforce under growing economic pressures

2

Controversy over plans to send 20 fans and 20 artists to Fifa World Cup

3

Ramaphosa announces November 4 as election date

4

POLL | Was justice served by deporting Bellarmine Mugabe while his cousin went to prison?

5

Workers ‘drowning’ in cost-of-living crisis ahead of May Day

Related Articles