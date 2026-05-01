Kimi Antonelli expects rivals to close gap at Miami Grand Prix

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Kimi Antonelli holds the top spot in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings, but the youngster appears to hold no illusions that he and Mercedes will run away from the pack.

Antonelli spoke to reporters on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, and predicted a close battle when the rubber hits the road this Sunday.

“It’s going to be a very interesting weekend for us,” the 19-year-old Italian said. “Let’s see how we do. For sure, (our rivals are) going to get closer, and we might have to fight quite a bit more this weekend, but we’ll do our best and we’re going to keep our heads down.

“On my side, I’m going to try to maximize the performance in the car, I’m going to do my best and we’ll see what the result will be.”

Antonelli swept the F1’s two-race stay in Asia, winning the Chinese Grand Prix and Japanese Grand Prix after earning pole position both times.

That came after Mercedes teammate George Russell opened the season by capturing the Australian Grand Prix. Antonelli and Russell are 1-2 in the drivers’ standings, with Russell only nine points off the pace.

Antonelli said Mercedes has been clear with both drivers about how they’re expected to handle themselves as they jostle for a championship.

“They said we can race each other, but obviously with respect, not doing any stupid things between each other,” Antonelli said.

“At the end of the day... we race for each other, we want to win, we want to be the best, but at the same time we want the best for the team as well. Me and George are very well aware that we can race each other, but with respect, and without trying to do any stupid things.

“The team has given us the green light, because they want to give both of us the same opportunity. They said we can race each other, but just be clean.”

Ferrari is Mercedes’ closest rival so far. Mercedes leads Ferrari 135 points to 90 in the manufacturers’ standings, and Mercedes drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton occupy the third and fourth spots in the drivers’ standings.

REUTERS