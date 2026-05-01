REVIEW | MINI Cooper JCW fuels your ‘Italian Job’ fantasies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last week BMW celebrated 25 since it released the modern iteration of the MINI.

The German automaker reinvented the British icon more successfully than its attempt with Rover and MG — it became an icon worthy of the lineage dating back to 1959, when the Alec Issigonis original was brought to the world.

While the classic MINI by British Motor Corporation was born out of the need for rationalised, mass-market motoring, its contemporary ancestor took on a more upmarket persona.

Let me not call it a mere fashion accessory — though the Cooper is still a hugely fashionable thing — it set down a premium compact blueprint that some tried to emulate.

Triangular rear lights incorporate Union Jack elements. (MINI)

Many lamented how the rebirthed three-door MINI lacked the packaging panache, lightness and simplicity of the 50s classic. True, but given the requirements of the modern world, was that a realistic expectation?

What the latest MINI still aims to deliver on is the “chuckable” sesnsation and fun persona that was a cornerstone of the cheeky original’s appeal. Evaluated in context of the current environment, that sense of playfulness is very much alive in the Cooper JCW. That, if you forgot, is the spiciest expression of the breed — until the latest JCW GP arrives.

For our uninitiated readers, JCW refers to John Cooper Works. John Cooper was a racing driver, co-founder of the Cooper Motor Company and friend of Alec Issigonis. He became part of the MINI’s lore after developing a more powerful version of the original car, with features such as disc brakes all-round, revolutionary at the time.

The company’s management liked his creation and commissioned 1,000 units of the Cooper derivative for motorsport homologation. An even more focused Cooper S version followed.

Chunky steering wheel, large circular infotainment, gives “toy car” feeling. (MINI)

John Cooper’s son, Michael, founded John Cooper Works in 2002 as an independent turning firm until BMW brought it in-house in 2007.

The current three-door Cooper is the fourth evolution of the R50 series that was launched in 2001 wearing the model code of J01. It has grown in weight and footprint, gaining the obligatory displacement upgrades too over the years.

The R50 Cooper S with the JCW package was powered by a 1.6l supercharged-petrol motor, which buzzed and whined in distinctive fashion. Watch the 2003 Italian Job’s chase scenes for a reminder.

Today’s Cooper JCW uses a 2.0l turbocharged-petrol unit. It delivers 170kW/380Nm which are stout figures considering the vehicle’s size. Quoted 0-100km/ sprint time is 6.1 seconds. You might find it amusing however that this is not the quickest-accelerating MINI in the range. That title belongs to the big all-electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4, which does it in 5.6 seconds. Refer to our 2025 long-term reports for more on that car.

But though it does not match the sprinting abilities of is larger, costlier sibling, the Cooper JCW rates higher for purity where the “traditional” MINI experience is concerned. The driver sits in a ground-hugging position, enjoying a true “seat-of-the-pants” feel.

2.0l motor's acoustic signature is heavy on turbo whooshing. (MINI)

They do seem to have achieved a sweeter balance on ride firmness. Previous iterations seemed to have a propensity for being bouncy and skittish. This one is no Rolls-Royce, sure, but it manages to be dynamic without sacrificing bearable compliance. And you need a compliant suspension for Johannesburg’s roads.

The meaty three-spoke steering has an assured weightedness dialled in and the brake pedal, fairly short in travel, feels similarly confidence inspiring when leaned on. The accelerator pedal is going to see the brunt of your heel: this is a car that encourages generous throttle inputs. Foot-flat until you reach the applicable speed limit, naturally.

Hard to fault the chassis, because even though it is a powerful front-wheel drive car, there is virtually no conflict between steering and application of power to tar. Transmission is dealt with by a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Driving this car makes you feel like Charlie Croker — except instead of hustling reappropriated gold bricks, you are dodging Egoli potholes and timing the flow of four-way stops at dysfunctional traffic lights, finding chances to exploit the 2.0l’s grunt.

My main issue with the Cooper JCW is the sound. One barely hears the mechanical din of the engine. More prominent are the acoustics from the turbocharger’s spool and blow-off valve. Even from the outside, there is not much to hear, just the persistent hiss of excess boost pressure. Bring back the crackles, pops and bass of past JCW models.

Form-hugging seats well-suited to the job of lively cornering. (MINI)

My next issue is with the automatic incline-hold function, which has a sticky disengagement that can make slow traffic situations (gridlock or a drive through) feel jerky.

It costs R735,500 before options, that includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

There aren’t many three-door performance hatches left on the SA market. The only one that comes to mind is the GR Toyota Yaris.

It has one less cylinder, but compensates with all-wheel drive, rally-bred dynamics and a raucous noise. This is a pedigreed animal, but it also costs upwards of R951,600.

TimesLIVE