WATCH | Is it worth keeping a high-mileage Toyota Fortuner?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether to keep their high-mileage 2009 Toyota Fortuner 3.0 D-4D with 280,000km on the clock or upgrade to a newer model.
TimesLIVE
Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether to keep their high-mileage 2009 Toyota Fortuner 3.0 D-4D with 280,000km on the clock or upgrade to a newer model.
TimesLIVE
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