Motoring

Kimi Antonelli takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Antonelli, 19, is chasing his third win in a row after triumphs in China and Japan. (Rudy Carezzevoli)

Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli sped to his third successive pole position on Saturday with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen joining the Mercedes youngster on the front row.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified third fastest, with McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the earlier sprint, set to line up fourth on what could be a stormy Sunday.

Antonelli, 19, is chasing his third win in a row after triumphs in China and Japan.

Reuters

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