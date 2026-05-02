Lando Norris takes Miami Grand Prix sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

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Norris earned McLaren’s first P1 of the young season with his SQ3 time of 1:27.869.

McLaren’s Lando Norris beat Mercedes’ young star and Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli to pole position in sprint qualifying on Friday at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris emerged from a one-lap shootout in SQ3 0.222 seconds better than Antonelli, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in third, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fifth.

The Brit earned McLaren’s first P1 of the young season with his SQ3 time of 1:27.869.

“It was great, a perfect result for us,” Norris said, per Formula1.com. “A nice way to reward the team. We’ve got a lot of new upgrades on the car, so it’s nice to feel some grip again and nice to reward the guys and the girls that have put a lot of work into this. I’ve always loved Miami, on and off the track. It’s a good result for us. Of course, it’s just the beginning of the weekend; still a long way to go, but nice to kick it off by doing this.”

Norris is the reigning F1 World Drivers’ champion and won seven Grand Prix races last year; he also earned his first F1 victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Italian Antonelli has won each of the past two F1 stops, the Chinese and Japanese Grand Prix, starting from the pole each time.

Next comes the sprint on Saturday at noon. The Miami Grand Prix is slated for Sunday afternoon.

Reuters