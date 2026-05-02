Motoring

Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix sprint race in McLaren one-two

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two with Oscar Piastri. (Clive Mason)

Formula One world champion Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two with Oscar Piastri on Saturday as Mercedes suffered their first defeat of the season.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari with Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell fourth and fifth respectively.

Italian Antonelli, 19, stretched his championship lead over Russell to 10 points.

Reuters

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