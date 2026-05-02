Verstappen says Red Bull have closed the gap and he trusts the car more

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Verstappen, a two-time winner in Miami, qualified fifth on Friday for the Saturday sprint race.

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull have closed the gap to Formula One rivals at the Miami Grand Prix and he can trust his car more.

The four-time world champion, a two-time winner in Miami, qualified fifth on Friday for the Saturday sprint race.

Verstappen has been unhappy with Formula One’s new rules era, even mulling his future in the sport, and has yet to finish higher than sixth in three races and a sprint so far this season.

“It feels a bit more normal, a bit more together,” the Dutch driver said of his upgraded car before the first race in more than a month.

“There are still, of course, things we are working on, but it’s been a really positive step for us. The past few races, we were more than a second behind. I would say we have almost halved that gap now, so that’s very positive.”

Verstappen’s best lap time on Friday was 0.592 seconds slower than McLaren’s pole sitter Lando Norris, the champion who took Verstappen’s title last year.

His French teammate Isack Hadjar qualified ninth, 1.553 off the pole lap.

Reuters