Motoring

Kimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix to stretch F1 lead

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Antonelli, who increased his championship lead to 20 points after four rounds, had also started on pole for the third race in a row. (Peter Fox)

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli celebrated his third successive win for Mercedes on Sunday and ended a Miami Grand Prix jinx by becoming the first driver to win the race from the front row.

McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the Saturday sprint, finished a close second to the 19-year-old Italian prodigy with Australian teammate Oscar Piastri completing the podium.

Antonelli, who increased his championship lead to 20 points after four rounds, had also started on pole for the third race in a row.

The race around the Hard Rock Stadium was brought forward by three hours after forecasts predicted lightning and thunderstorms and was completed without any weather interruption.

Reuters

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