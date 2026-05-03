Miami Grand Prix brought forward by three hours to beat storm threat

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Lightning is a particular concern for organisers, who issued race suspension and shelter-in-place procedures for teams.

Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix will be brought forward by three hours to 1pm (7pm in South Africa) in an attempt to avoid threatened thunderstorms in the area, Formula One said.

The decision was taken after discussions with local organisers and the governing FIA after qualifying on Saturday evening.

“This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the grand prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff,” they said.

A Porsche race and some other supporting activities have been cancelled as a result.

The race at the Hard Rock Stadium is the fourth round of the season. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, the championship leader, starts on pole position.

Drivers have yet to face wet conditions in the new engine era that started in Australia in March, with the new cars already proving to be a challenge in the dry.

Lightning is a particular concern for organisers, who issued race suspension and shelter-in-place procedures for teams.

Reuters