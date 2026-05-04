Motoring

WATCH | One person dead, others injured in Gezina illegal drag race

An illegal street race in Gezina, Pretoria, on Sunday night has devastating consequences

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The speeding sedan slams into the side of the Renault Kwid. ( Yusuf Abramjee/X)

One person was killed and several others injured in an illegal street race in Gezina, Pretoria, on Sunday night.

Video footage shared on social media shows one of the cars involved in the drag race colliding with a vehicle attempting to cross Steve Biko Road, one of the area’s main arterial routes. Unable to slow down in time, the speeding sedan sideswipes a Renault Kwid before crashing into a street pole outside a drywall supplier on the corner of Booysen Street.

Residents say the area is a known hotspot for illegal drag racing and have previously raised concerns about safety in the area.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

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