WATCH | One person dead, others injured in Gezina illegal drag race

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The speeding sedan slams into the side of the Renault Kwid.

One person was killed and several others injured in an illegal street race in Gezina, Pretoria, on Sunday night.

Video footage shared on social media shows one of the cars involved in the drag race colliding with a vehicle attempting to cross Steve Biko Road, one of the area’s main arterial routes. Unable to slow down in time, the speeding sedan sideswipes a Renault Kwid before crashing into a street pole outside a drywall supplier on the corner of Booysen Street.

One person has been killed and multiple injured in a crash in Steve Biko

Road, Pretoria.



Illegal drag racing has been a problem for years.



The crash took place last night. @TMPDSafety @SAPoliceService @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/6tEgOxB6xG — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 4, 2026

Residents say the area is a known hotspot for illegal drag racing and have previously raised concerns about safety in the area.

This is a developing story.

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