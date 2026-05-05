Safety recall for small number of old Hyundai i30 and Elantra models

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of a safety recall issued by Hyundai Automotive South Africa, a subsidiary of Motus Holdings Limited.

The recall affects 14 Hyundai i30 and Elantra vehicles that were sold in South Africa in 2011.

Hyundai says the affected vehicles may experience abnormal operation of the driver’s airbag, posing a potential safety risk in a collision. Consumers who no longer own the affected vehicles are encouraged to inform Hyundai Customer Care to assist in tracing the current owners.

“Owners of these vehicles are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised Hyundai dealerships,” Hyundai said.

All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer. For more information, consumers can contact ProductRecall@thencc.org.za