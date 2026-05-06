BMW produces 2-millionth electric vehicle

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The two-millionth BMW electric car rolls off the plant in Dingolfin, headed to Spain.

The 2-millionth battery electric BMW has rolled off the Dingolfing plant in Germany — a BMW i5 M60 xDrive sedan in Tansanit Blue. The anniversary vehicle is going to a customer in Spain.

Plant Dingolfing is the BMW Group’s largest European vehicle plant, producing about 280,000 cars annually. It builds the widest range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the current product portfolio including the BMW 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and the BMW iX.

The company said more than 320,000 BEVs, accounting for almost a sixth of the BMW Group’s total, come from Dingolfing, with more than a quarter of the vehicles produced at the same plant in 2025 being all-electric.

The company’s plant strategy to produce many drivetrains including petrol, diesel, electric and hydrogen on a single production line continues.

The original BMW i3 was the first all-electric model built by the company in 2013. (BMW SA)

Plant Leipzig in Germany pioneered the company’s first all-electric model in 2013, assembling the i3 BEV. Other plants that contribute to the 2-millionth electric car tally include plants in:

Oxford, UK (MINI electrics);

Goodwood, UK (Rolls Royce Spectre);

Munich;

Dadong, China (Neue Klasse i3); and

Debrecen, Hungary (iX3).

The all-electric BMW i3 Neue Klasse will add to future electrified models at Plant Munich. (BMW)

The first BMW 5 Series with electrification was launched in 2012 as the ActiveHybrid 5, combining an electric motor with the in-line petrol six-cylinder to enhance efficiency and performance.

The current i5, which had its global debut late in 2023 and was introduced in South Africa in Q1 2024, is the first full-electric 5 Series in the model’s 54-year-old history.

Only two BMW i5 models are sold in South Africa:

the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport costing R1.812m; and

the BMW i5 M60 xDrive for R2.08m.

Business Day