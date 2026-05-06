Sanrivatti wants to make hypercars feel connected again

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A sketch of what the upcoming Sanrivatti might look like.

There’s an all-new hypercar in the works.

Founded by a Uruguayan, Santiago Sánchez, and operating out of the Netherlands, Sanrivatti is busy putting the finishing touches to a supposed Ferrari/McLaren/Pagani competitor that promises to deliver “a new concept of driving centred on the driver”.

Spend some time scrolling through the company’s rather enigmatic website and you will learn that Sanrivatti is all about amplifying how us mere mortal meat-covered skeletons engage with very fast four-wheeled machines.

It’s a good USP and one that seems to have largely fallen by the wayside in recent years, where the focus of most hypercars is predominantly centred around the vehicle itself and extreme levels of weapons-grade technology that gets spliced into them. In other words, what can the machine do for them rather than what can they do for the machine.

Sánchez gives this theory credence. “We are not presenting conclusions,” he says. “We are exploring a serious idea about control, sensation and the role of the driver.”

Sounds good, but what does this new creation look like?

Unfortunately we will have to wait a bit longer to find out, as at the time of writing we were only able to find a few hand-drawn sketches. Worry not though, the Sanrivatti isn’t rage-baiting vaporware. The carmaker has confirmed that a working prototype is in existence; a test mule that’s helping engineers understand things like posture, control and perception out in real-world conditions.

No word on what’s powering said prototype, but going on the whole “connection” and “feedback” thing, we would assume it may be something high-revving and naturally aspirated. Yep, leave those lazy ‘ol turbos and MGUs at the door, please.