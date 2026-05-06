Motoring

WATCH | Caution advised as flooding shuts key Eastern Cape roads

Transport department urges motorists to heed warnings and avoid flooded roads

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

A man wades through the water in Baakens Valley on Wednesday morning (Geoff Hookins, Geoff Hookins)

Motorists across the Eastern Cape are being urged to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather conditions trigger flooding and road closures in several parts of the province, with low-lying bridges in farming areas such as Joubertina among the hardest hit.

The Eastern Cape department of transport confirmed that sections of the N2 towards John Tallant in Nelson Mandela Bay had become inaccessible due to rising water levels, while traffic officials were deployed to manage disruptions and ensure safety.

“Motorists are urged to strictly adhere to the instructions of law enforcement officials on the ground,” the department said in a statement.

“While snowfall has been reported in high-lying areas, including Lootsberg Pass near Middelburg, Wapadsberg in Nxuba, and areas around Robert Sobukwe and Lady Grey, all major mountain passes remain open to traffic at this stage.

“There are currently no snow-related road closures.”

However, the department strongly cautioned motorists against attempting to cross flooded low-lying bridges or roads.

“Fast-flowing water poses a serious risk and has the potential to sweep vehicles away.”

The department said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and would provide updates as conditions evolved.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.”

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