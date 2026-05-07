FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost is a sprinter, not a fuel-sipper

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The new Ford Ranger Sport trim slots above the XLT and below the Wildtrak.

The perennial tussle between SA’s main locally built bakkies could be likened to the ebb and flow of long-standing global geopolitical tension.

It’s been going on for decades, and a fresh flare-up is imminent as within the space of two months, new versions of the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux will be available to consumers.

The first salvo comes from the blue oval firm, with the 2026 Ranger hitting roads from this week. Don’t call it a facelift; Ford refers to the enhancements as a technical upgrade, largely related to powertrain changes and specification enhancements. Apparently there will be further aesthetic revisions in time.

There was not much wrong with the iteration launched in 2022. We had a go in the bakkie during a sneak pre-production drive back in August 2022, ahead of the official introduction in December that year.

We remarked that it was typically Ranger in some areas, radically improved in others. The high level of cabin digitisation was ahead of the curve, the additional refinement and comfort were welcomed, and the fine-tuning of elements such as the 10-speed automatic were noticed.

First launched in 2022, the subtly updated Ranger remains handsome and butch. (Ford)

The tweaked visuals of the 2026 Ranger are negligible. Note the omission of chrome detailing in favour of plain black elements. There are updated alloy wheel styles and on the Wildtrak, two new hues, Ignite Orange and Acacia Green (this shade is also served on the Platinum).

The grade walk remains largely unaltered: at the bottom is the XL, with a new Sport trim slotting above the XLT. One tier ahead of the Sport, the Wildtrak is retained, followed by Platinum. The Tremor and Raptor are positioned as more specialised off-road tools. Wildtrak-X is now an optional trim package instead of a standalone grade.

Ford claims to have held 26.7% of the double-cab market in 2025, with a total of 18,687 units sold. The brand says it has the lion’s share of sales. Its trophy cabinet attests to critical acclaim behind the sales hype, including the distinction of being the only bakkie to win an SA Car of the Year title (2023).

For the 2026 model year, Ford has ditched the six-speed automatic: if you take a two-pedal Ranger, the 10-speed automatic is default fitment now. The six-speed manual is still served — offered in the lower XL versions of both single- and double-cab body formats.

The axe has also swung on the twin-turbocharged-diesel 2.0l derivative, which wore the BiT moniker. But you can still have the single-turbocharger variation (SiT) of that proven diesel (125kW/405Nm).

The 2.3l EcoBoost enables a rapid feel but we will need to test it for a confirmed 0-100km/h time. (Ford)

At the top, the pick remains between the 3.0 V6 turbocharged-diesel (184kW/600Nm) or the same displacement in twin-turbocharged petrol guise (292kW/583Nm); the latter being exclusive to the Raptor.

Also for the first time; the diesel V6 is available in the extended-cab (SuperCab) body style.

Taking the place of the retired 2.0l BiT derivative is a new 2.3 turbocharged-petrol unit. Well, new to the Ranger, but not new to Ford, as the unit has been deployed in the Focus RS and Mustang previously.

Executives at the launch were adamant that any initial mechanical foibles affecting those vehicles, which included recalls for gasket problems, are non-existent here. Unlike the diesel engines that are locally made at Ford’s Gqeberha plant, the 2.3 EcoBoost unit is imported. But the line-up remains produced at the Silverton, Tshwane facility. It is one of four Ranger manufacturing hubs globally.

Using an aluminium block and a timing chain, the 2.3l four-cylinder develops 222kW/452Nm. Linked to the 10-speed gearbox, the engine transforms the bakkie’s character — stronger clout than the 2.0 BiT could have ever delivered and a promising background noise to match. One downside is that it is sold only in 4x2 guise. If you want 4x4 or all-wheel drive, you will need to buy one of the diesels or the Raptor.

Ranger cabin is easily best-in-class, more car-like and refined than rivals. (Ford)

Drop the hammer and the Ranger EcoBoost demonstrates an impressive sprinting ability that may even have you questioning whether the petrol V6 in the Raptor is worth springing for.

Sadly there is no claimed 0-100km/h time to compare to the Raptor’s, which achieved the run in 6.7 seconds when sister title Business Day Motor News tested it at Gerotek.

Mind you, it is almost as thirsty as the Raptor. Our tester’s cluster indicated a long-term average of 13l/100km, with 15l/100km returned during our 250km stint behind the wheel. The instant consumption readout makes for a scarier observation in light of the recent fuel price hikes: picture figures in the 20l/100km region. The car had about 1,300km on the odometer.

But for many buyers, the fizzier performance and level of refinement afforded by the 2.3 EcoBoost could be worth the additional expenditure. It complements the sorted ride quality and excellent cabin insulation of the Ranger, cementing its status as the most car-like pick-up out there. Actually, the motor gives it “sports-bakkie” sensations.

Our time was spent exclusively with the 2.3l and part of the drive comprised a trek up and down the famous Swartberg Pass outside George. Inclement weather and heavy mist made the experience that much more daunting, but there was little reason to be worried from behind the wheel. There are seven airbags if things really hit the fan.

For the first time, the 3.0l diesel is offered in the SuperCab. (Ford)

The rough, corrugated surfaces of the pass reminded us of how accomplished the suspension is in the Ranger, a cut above the skittish, agricultural feel of some rivals. The lack of 4x4 was not an impediment up Swartberg, but of course, in muddy settings and over more technical obstacles, this would not be the one for the job.

Aside from the addition of the EcoBoost engine, Ford has bolstered specification across the line-up.

The 12-inch SYNC4 infotainment setup and dual zone climate control has been standardised. Even the basic XL trim gets park distance control and lane-keep assist, while the middle-tier XLT gains features like adaptive cruise control and cross traffic alert.

The 2022 Ranger raised the bar for leisure-double cabs, although the upgrades also trickled-down to workhorse variants of the bakkie. This mid-life enhancement and new engine option will keep the award-winning bakkie germane in conversation as rivals take aim in 2026.

Pricing for the single-cab range is between R590,000 to R666,000. The SuperCab R595,900 and R865,000. Double-cab pricing is upwards of R621,000 topping out at R1,299,000. The warranty is of a four-year/120,000km duration.