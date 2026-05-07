REVIEW | BMW 118 Pure Design Edition is a premium hatch worth the money

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This week’s test model is the BMW 118, presented in the new Pure Design Edition specification, a special edition of the 1 Series hatchback featuring automatic high-beam LED headlamps, anti-dazzle rear-view mirrors, comfort access, wireless charging, black roof and specific alloy wheels.

Though Volkswagen is credited with pioneering the premium hatchback with the Golf GTI, BMW polished the concept in 2004 with the 1 Series, differentiating its model with rear-wheel drive per company tradition. Now, though, it’s front- or all-wheel drive with only a handful of rivals left in the hatchback scene — and all face huge competition from SUVs and crossovers.

Judging by the number of premium hatches encountered on the roads, the niche persists, and the 118 slotted into a week of solo travel perfectly. The compact dimensions are engineered for life on urban lanes. An electric tailgate reveals a sizeable boot for lifestyle accoutrements or even luggage for a family. You can fold the rear seats to fit bulkier items.

The BMW 118 has a smart, businesslike cabin. (PHUTI MPYANE)

The cabin is a little cramped compared with crossovers but good for a hatch. The curved, single-unit instrument and infotainment display screen is stylish and ergonomic with legible enough fonts, but cabin storage space is noticeably sparse.

The 118 has a chunky multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connections as widely used features. The Pure Design Edition doesn’t come with a panoramic sunroof.

The 1 Series range comprises a trio of hatchback models and the all-wheel drive, high-performance M135 that musters 233kW and 400Nm. The lower models, including the test car, are all powered by a three-cylinder 1.5l petrol turbo engine developing 115kW and 230Nm, paired with seven-speed automatic transmissions driving the front wheels. To succeed in the premium niche, a car must still be able to excite and have refinement.

The 118’s shove isn’t explosive, but it’s well-calculated not to feel sluggish and is rated with an 8.5-second sprint from 0-100km/h, a brisk enough pace for many. The engine with Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes is tractable and heads up inclined roads without fuss. The top speed is 226km/h.

The steering has no torque steer and responds well to various driving situations. It’s light in urban conditions and loads up in Sport mode, with plenty of mechanical grip from the front-wheel drive chassis for speedy poise through the bends. The 118 is a little racer at heart when you want it to be.

When not hunting apexes on twisty roads, the standard damping is sheer cream on smooth tarmac, soaking up the bumps excellently. Civilised driving also breeds great frugality. The tester returned a 6.6l/100km fuel consumption average — very close to the 6.4l/100km claimed by the manufacturer.

The luggage compartment is fairly generous with an electric tailgate. (PHUTI MPYANE)

On the downside, that it isn’t a crossover means a lower ride height and not as much space inside. The price, too, perhaps will be contentious, seeing that many sizeable SUVs can be had for less.

For the hatch purist, though, the BMW 1 Series is marginally larger inside than its Audi A3, VW Golf and MINI Cooper rivals.

The BMW is a premium hatch with charisma, and the Pure Design Edition is a well-thought-out package that adds practical rather than frivolous touches to the mix and spruces up the looks while keeping the price competitive. It’s a sensible buy.

BMW 118 vs rivals